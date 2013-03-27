The cost of cancer: new drugs show success at a steep price
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 25, the same pace as in the three preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.9 percent compared to 1.3 percent in the same period of 2012.
The Economy Ministry expects monthly inflation to come in at 0.5-0.6 percent in March or at 7.2-7.3 percent in annual terms. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina)
* Said on Friday proposes to increase capital by 5 million euros
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: