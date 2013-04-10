MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to April 8 after staying flat in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings consumer price rise since the start of the year to 2.0 percent, compared to 1.6 percent in the same period of 2012.

Russia's Economy Ministry expects annual inflation rate to rise to 7.1-7.2 percent in April from 7.0 percent seen in March.

The ministry forecast a monthly rise in consumer prices of between 0.3-0.5 percent in April.

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)