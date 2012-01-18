MOSCOW Jan 18 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Jan. 16 after rising at the same pace in the period from the start of the year to Jan. 10, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 0.2 percent compared to 1.4 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank aims to keep full-year inflation at 5-6 percent in 2012 after succeeding to keep at a new post-soviet low of 6.1 percent in the whole of 2011. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)