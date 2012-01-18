(Adds Economy Minister forecast)

MOSCOW Jan 18 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Jan. 16 after rising at the same pace in the period from the start of the year to Jan. 10, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 0.2 percent compared to 1.4 percent in the same period of 2011.

Short-term inflation readings have slowed as a result of delays to hikes in regulated utilities charges, seen as a ploy to boost voter sentiment before a presidential election in March likely to be won by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying she expected the monthly inflation out-turn to be 0.4 percent, which would bring the annual inflation rate down to 4.8 percent.

That would be an improvement on the post-Soviet low of 5.5 percent recorded in July 2010, just before severe drought caused a failed harvest and pushed inflation higher.

The central bank expects year-on-year inflation to pick up in the second half of the year, and is targeting a year-end figure of 5-6 percent. That would mark a modest fall from the final inflation reading for 2011 of 6.1 percent.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Douglas Busvine)