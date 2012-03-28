MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's consumer prices rose
0.2 percent in the week to March 26, double the weekly pace seen
in the preceding two months, with foodstuff prices putting
pressure on the reading, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday.
The latest reading brings inflation since the start of the
year to 1.3 percent, compared to 3.7 percent in the same period
of 2011.
Prices for eggs rose 1.7 percent, lamb prices were up 0.8
percent while sugar was up 0.7 percent and salt 0.5 percent.
Consumer inflation is likely to come at 0.5 percent in the
whole of March, Russia's Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said
earlier this week.
The central bank aims to keep the full-year rise in the CPI
index between 5 and 6 percent.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)