MOSCOW, July 25 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to July 23, at the same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 4.4 percent compared to 5.1 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank granted the rouble more flexibility on Tuesday by widening its trading band in order to increase efficiency of its monetary policy, used to ensure price stability.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)