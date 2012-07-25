Macy's warns on gross margin outlook, shares tumble
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, July 25 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to July 23, at the same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
This brings inflation since the start of the year to 4.4 percent compared to 5.1 percent in the same period of 2011.
The central bank granted the rouble more flexibility on Tuesday by widening its trading band in order to increase efficiency of its monetary policy, used to ensure price stability.
The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.