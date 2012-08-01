UPDATE 1-Amazon error sends some shoppers to dog photo, not product page
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to July 30 after rising 0.2 percent in the preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
This brings inflation since the start of the year to 4.5 percent compared to 5.0 percent in the same period of 2011.
The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.
The Reuters monthly poll showed earlier this week that full-year rise in the CPI index seen at 6.6 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
June 7 Parts of Amazon.com Inc's U.S. home page appeared to be down on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses and users on Twitter reported.