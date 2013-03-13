BRIEF-O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner
MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 11, the same pace as in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.7 percent compared to 1.2 percent in the same period of 2012.
The Economy Ministry expects monthly inflation to come at 0.5-0.6 percent in March or at 7.2-7.3 percent in annual terms. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.