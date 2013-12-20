MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's airline regulator said
on Friday it is grounding regional carrier Tatarstan Airlines
after an investigation into a crash that killed 50 people last
month revealed some of its pilots and personnel were overworked
and inadequately trained.
A Tatarstan Airlines Boeing 737 crashed and exploded at the
airport in the Tatarstan region's capital Kazan on Nov. 17,
killing all 44 passengers - including a son of the oil-producing
Russia province's leader - and six crew.
The crash spotlighted the poor safety record of regional
airlines that ply internal routes in Russia.
The regulator Rosaviatsia said it will cancel the airlines'
license from Dec. 31 after inspections revealed "violations in
established flight norms, working hours and rest periods for the
flight crew and qualification standards of the crew."
Crash investigators have said the pilot of the ill-fated
passenger jet may have received his licence from a training
centre that was later closed on suspicion of operating
illegally.
They have said the plane crashed after the pilot pushed the
steering column into a position that pitched it into a nosedive
in an attempt to prepare for landing after an initial approach
was aborted. No technical problems had been reported on the
passenger jet.
The airline could not immediately be reached for comment on
losing its licence. It has said the crew had plenty of
experience but the lead pilot had never before been in a
position in which he had to make a second landing attempt during
an actual flight.
