By Steve Gutterman
| MOSCOW, Sept 24
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
and other Russian officials called for tougher punishments for
drunk driving on Monday after a motorist slammed his car into a
bus stop and killed seven people, five of them teenagers from an
orphanage.
The accident in Moscow on Saturday underscored two major
problems in Russia, where alcoholism cuts many lives short and
death rates from road accidents are higher than in most Western
countries.
"We've had a series of monstrous road accidents recently and
unfortunately the absolute majority of them are committed in a
state of severe alcoholic intoxication," state-run news agency
RIA quoted Medvedev as telling government officials.
"We ought to think about imposing more severe punishment for
such crimes," Medvedev said.
President Vladimir Putin also believes stricter measures are
needed, RIA quoted his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
Police said the driver in Saturday's accident, which also
injured three people, was drunk when he lost control of his car.
Interfax news agency cited a police official as saying the
man, who had had his licence suspended in 2010 for drunk
driving, was driving at about 200 km per hour (125 mph).
He could be jailed for nine years.
Russians caught driving drunk face punishments including
suspension of licence for two or three years and in some cases
fines of up to 5,000 roubles ($160) or up to 15 days in jail if
they do not cause injury. Bribes often enable drivers to escape
punishment.
The head of the ruling United Russia party's faction in
parliament, Andrei Vorobyov, suggested fines of up to 100,000
roubles ($3,200), permanent licence revocation and criminal
prosecution - meaning the possibility of prison terms - for
repeat drunk drivers, RIA reported.
Saturday's victims were three girls and two boys who lived
in a state home for orphans and other disadvantaged children, as
well as one of their care givers and her husband. They were
returning from an art festival for children with disabilities
and health problems, RIA said.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)