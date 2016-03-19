A vehicle of the Interior Ministry is seen near the airport of Rostov-On-Don, the point of destination of a Flydubai Boeing 737-800 which crashed in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Pivovarov

Relatives and acquaintances of victims of the crashed Flydubai Boeing 737-800, accompanied by a psychologist of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (2nd R), enter a building of the airport of Rostov-On-Don, Russia, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Pivovarov

A psychologist of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (L) speaks with a relative (C) of a victim of the crashed Flydubai Boeing 737-800 at the airport of Rostov-On-Don, Russia, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Pivovarov

MOSCOW The Investigative Committee of Russia said on Saturday that it is looking into a pilot error or a technical failure as the most likely causes for the plane crash that killed 62 in southern Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

"At present, we are looking into two main theories for the plane crash in Rostov-on-Don: pilot error in connection with deteriorating weather conditions or a technical error," Interfax news agency cited a representative of the Committee, Oksana Kovrizhnaya, as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)