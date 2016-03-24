DUBAI, March 24 Flydubai said on Thursday the
safety and welfare of its crews were of primary importance
following media reports of fatigue among its pilots, and advised
against speculation over the circumstances of last week's deadly
crash in Russia.
All 62 people on a Flydubai passenger jet out of Dubai were
killed on Saturday when it crashed on its second attempt to land
at Rostov-on-Don airport. The Dubai-based budget carrier has
said in news conferences this week that it is waiting for the
conclusion of Russian investigators to reveal the causes of the
crash.
The BBC reported on Thursday that the captain of the jet,
Aristos Sokratous, had resigned from the company - citing
fatigue according to his colleagues -- and was serving out his
three-month notice.
Russia Today reported this week on its website that the
carrier's pilots work long hours and are under pressure.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm these reports,
and attempts to contact a Sokratous family member via Facebook
for a general comment about the dead pilot were unsuccessful.
"We are unable to disclose confidential information relating
to our employees," a Flydubai spokesperson said in a statement.
"It is important, not least out of respect for the families
involved, that we do not speculate about the circumstances of
this tragic accident, whilst the independent investigating
authorities carry out their work," Flydubai added.
The United Nations' ICAO aviation agency requires member
states to set maximum flight times and duty periods to ensure
pilots stay alert and to have a system in place for managing
fatigue.
Flydubai said it strictly followed flying duty time
regulations in compiling rosters and the safety and welfare of
flight and cabin crew were of primary importance.
"If a member of flight crew feels that, for whatever reason,
they have not been able to get enough rest before starting a
shift, our Safety Management Systems encourage pilots to declare
themselves unfit to fly," the spokesperson said.
Russian investigators on Monday were trying to restore the
jet's damaged cockpit voice recorder - which should shed crucial
light on the pilots' final conversations - in an effort to
understand why it tried to land in strong winds. That process
could take weeks.
Russian media say the two main theories under consideration
by investigators, who have opened a criminal investigation into
the tragedy, are possible pilot error or technical failure.
Reuters was unable to verify this.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by John Stonestreet)