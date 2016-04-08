MOSCOW, April 8 A Flydubai passenger plane
crashed in Russia last month after being flown in a
contradictory manner minutes before it smashed into the ground,
a statement from investigators said on Friday, suggesting pilot
error was to blame.
The Boeing 737-800, operated by Dubai-based budget
carrier Flydubai, came down in the early hours of March 19 at
Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia on its second attempt
to land after flying from Dubai.
All 62 people on board were killed.
Poor weather conditions, including strong winds and rain,
made landing difficult.
In a statement on Friday, the Moscow-based Interstate
Aviation Committee (IAC), which is investigating the crash, said
the plane had been flown in a contradictory manner in the
minutes before it crashed.
It said the crew had decided to abort landing and circle
round again. They had begun to gain altitude when the controls
of the plane were abruptly pushed away, pushing its nose lower.
That, combined with the angle of the tail fin, sent the
plane into a steep dive which the pilots were unable to pull out
of, the IAC said.
It stopped short of saying the pilots were definitely to
blame, noting they had the necessary experience and training,
but said their condition and actions were being evaluated.
The IAC said it now needed to complete work on deciphering
the pilots' final conversations in the hours leading up to the
crash before it could wrap up its investigation.
Unnamed sources have told Russian newspapers that an initial
read-out of the plane's flight recorders had suggested the two
pilots argued about the right course of action to take in the
minutes before the crash.
