MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday ordered his government to analyse the reasons behind the crash of a Flydubai passenger jet at the weekend, and if necessary to amend Russian regulations on flight safety, RIA news agency reported.

"If there are some technological issues, then they should be analysed and, at the conclusion of that analysis, proposals should be made to the government so that some amendments can be made to technical equipment, if that's needed, or to the rules that exist in the sphere of aviation in our country," the agency quoted Medvedev as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)