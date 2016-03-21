MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev on Monday ordered his government to analyse the reasons
behind the crash of a Flydubai passenger jet at the weekend, and
if necessary to amend Russian regulations on flight safety, RIA
news agency reported.
"If there are some technological issues, then they should be
analysed and, at the conclusion of that analysis, proposals
should be made to the government so that some amendments can be
made to technical equipment, if that's needed, or to the rules
that exist in the sphere of aviation in our country," the agency
quoted Medvedev as saying.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)