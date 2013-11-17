MOSCOW Nov 17 A son of the president of
Russia's oil-rich region of Tatarstan was named among a list of
50 people killed aboard a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the
region's capital on Sunday.
Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov's son, Irek, was on
the flight from Moscow to Kazan, according to a passenger list
posted news websites whose authenticity was confirmed by the
regional government.
The Tatarstan Airlines plane was trying to abort its landing
in order to make a second approach, but it exploded on hitting
the runway, killing all 44 passengers and six crew on board,
emergency officials said.
