MOSCOW, July 24 The Russian central bank said on
Friday that a new Russian credit ratings agency would be
launched around the end of the year, following accusations that
earlier downgrades were political swipes at Moscow.
The central bank said financial market participants with
whom it had discussed the proposal had backed the creation of
the new agency and that such agencies should be able to
withstand geopolitical risks.
Russian officials have previously said credit downgrades by
two of the three dominant international agencies, Standard &
Poor's and Moody's, earlier in the year were politically
motivated, coming amid strained relations between Russia and the
West because of the Ukraine conflict.
Both now classify Russian sovereign debt as below investment
grade, or 'junk', which prevents some large, conservative
investors from holding the debt.
The central bank said Russia's new ratings agency would have
capital of 3 billion roubles ($51.5 million) and be headed by a
senior manager at state bank Gazprombank, Ekaterina
Trofimova.
Stakes in the agency would be split between investors
including banks, insurance companies and asset managers, with no
single investor having a stake of over 5 percent.
Russia already has several ratings agencies, but Russian
officials have favoured creation of the new entity.
