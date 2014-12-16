UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 16 Apple confirmed on Tuesday that it has taken down its online store in Russia due to extreme fluctuations in the value of the ruble.
It said in a statement that it is currently reviewing pricing.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.