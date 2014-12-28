MOSCOW Dec 28 The Russian government said on
Sunday it has pledged 6 billion roubles ($110 million) to help
arms exporters service loans from domestic banks, in a further
show of state support for companies hit by the country's
financial crisis.
The government has taken steps to support state companies
and banks and to stabilise the rouble, but analysts are
pessimistic on the outlook for Russia's economy and currency.
Russia has been hit by the halving in the price of oil, its
key export, since June and by Western sanctions over its role in
the Ukraine crisis.
The government said on Sunday it had pledged subsidies for
Russian exporters of "military purpose" goods, to reimburse part
of their interest payments on loans from the domestic banks
including state development bank VEB.
It said that the support will amount to 2.9 billion roubles
in 2015 and 2.94 billion roubles in 2016.
The statement did not name specific exporters. Russia's top
arm exporter is state-owned Rosoboronexport.
The U.S. Congress has passed a bill seeking to put more
pressure on President Vladimir Putin by authorizing new
sanctions on weapons companies and investors in high-tech oil
projects, and to support the Ukraine government with military
aid. President Barack Obama had not yet said how he will respond
to the bill.
($1 = 53.9480 roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)