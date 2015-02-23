ABU DHABI Feb 23 Russia's military budget may
shrink by around 10 percent in 2015, the chief executive of
state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec said on Monday.
"It could shrink a bit, within 10 percent, but a decision is
not yet made," Sergei Chemezov told a news conference on the
sidelines of a defence conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of
the United Arab Emirates.
Russia has an order book worth $40 billion dollars for
weapons over the next 3-4 years, with the biggest buyers coming
from India, China, the Middle East and Latin America, Chemezov
added.
Rostec has stakes in some of Russia's largest industries and
partnerships with foreign companies, with interests in weapons,
cars and metals.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French;
Editing by Alison Williams)