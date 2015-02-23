* Defence conglomerate's CEO says sanctions hitting industry
* Russia to substitute home-made for imported options by
2017
* Russian arms orders worth $40 billion in next 3-4 yrs
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Feb 23 Russia's military budget may
shrink by around 10 percent in 2015, the chief executive of
state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec said on Monday.
The country's defence spending will be watched closely this
year, mainly in view of events in Ukraine, with Western nations
accusing Moscow of providing weapons and soldiers to a
separatist revolt in the country's east. Russia denies it has
troops in eastern Ukraine.
Last month, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said there
should be a 10 percent cut across all sectors of government
spending except for defence, which was considered ring-fenced by
President Vladimir Putin.
However, even favoured "power ministries" are beginning to
feel the pressure of Russia's economic crisis
and Sergei Chemezov -- a key ally of Putin and among those
targeted by Western sanctions over Ukraine -- indicated on
Monday that cuts could even impact the military.
"It could shrink a bit, within 10 percent, but a decision is
not yet made," Chemezov told a news conference on the sidelines
of a defence conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United
Arab Emirates.
Having argued in September that Western-imposed sanctions
would not impact Russia's defence industry,
Chemezov admitted changes were having to be made in response.
"Sanctions have given us a kick to produce our own
(equipment)," said Chemezov. "Before sanctions we procured from
Ukraine, which has many defence plants and factories. By 2017,
we plan to substitute all our imports."
In the absence of high oil prices, which have slumped since
hitting their peak in June, defence equipment would be a useful
source of hard currency for the Russian authorities, and
Chemezov said the current strong dollar was beneficial for its
arms exports.
Russia has an order book worth $40 billion dollars for
weapons over the next three to four years, with the biggest
buyers coming from India, China, the Middle East and Latin
America, Chemezov added.
Rostec has stakes in some of Russia's largest industries and
partnerships with foreign companies, with interests in weapons,
cars and metals.
It is expecting to have recorded sales of 1.3 trillion
roubles ($20.2 billion) in 2014, up from 1.04 trillion roubles
in 2013, Chemezov said, adding results would be released in
March.
($1 = 64.2850 roubles)
(Writing by David French; Editing by Alison Williams and John
Stonestreet)