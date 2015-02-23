ABU DHABI Feb 23 Sanctions imposed on Russia
have had an impact on its defence industry, with the country
planning to substitute all its current imports with home-made
options by 2017, the chief executive of state-owned defence
conglomerate Rostec said on Monday.
"Sanctions have given us a kick to produce our own," Sergei
Chemezov told a news conference on the sidelines of a defence
conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab
Emirates.
"Before sanctions we procured from Ukraine which has many
defence plants and factories. By 2017, we plan to substitute all
our imports."
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French;
Editing by Alison Williams)