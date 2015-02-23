ABU DHABI Feb 23 Sanctions imposed on Russia have had an impact on its defence industry, with the country planning to substitute all its current imports with home-made options by 2017, the chief executive of state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec said on Monday.

"Sanctions have given us a kick to produce our own," Sergei Chemezov told a news conference on the sidelines of a defence conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"Before sanctions we procured from Ukraine which has many defence plants and factories. By 2017, we plan to substitute all our imports." (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Alison Williams)