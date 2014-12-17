JAKARTA/MUMBAI Dec 17 Asian central bankers are
on guard but say they are not overly concerned that the Russian
rouble's collapse will trigger a big sell-off of their own
currencies, saying their fundamentals are favourable and their
currency defences strong.
Currency and stock markets in Asia generally firmed on
Wednesday after a two-day sell-off that saw Indonesia's rupiah
drop to its weakest level since the Asian currency crisis
in 1998 and Thailand's main stock index register its
biggest intraday loss since October 2008.
"We're still safe," Bank Indonesia spokesman Peter Jacobs
said on Wednesday. "Investors can see that what's causing
depreciation is external factors, whereas internally we've
improved."
Bank Indonesia said it had sold dollars to support the
rupiah on Tuesday, and traders said the Reserve Bank of India
and Bank Negara Malaysia had also intervened in recent weeks.
"Russia's economic crisis should not have a big impact on
Thailand," said Mathee Supapongse, a senior official at
Thailand's central bank, which left interest rates on hold on
Wednesday.
Markets are speculating that Russia could even impose
capital controls in coming days, with three retail currency
trading platforms halting trade in roubles, which would further
hit risk appetite.
"The Russian situation is unique," said Dan Martin at
Capital Economics in Singapore. "But the fear is that it just
shatters global confidence and raises general risk aversion."
"In Asia, Indonesia looks the most vulnerable. It's still
got its big current-account deficit," Martin added.
Despite recent falls, the rupiah might still be a little
overvalued, he said.
However, Indonesia's central bank deputy governor, Mirza
Adityaswara, told reporters on Wednesday there was no need for
panic about the rupiah's fall, describing the country's economy
as "sound" and the currency as undervalued.
'LESSONS LEARNED'
India also has a current-account deficit, and the rupee
fell to a 13-month low against the dollar on Wednesday
on fears of foreign selling. It recovered later on likely
central bank intervention, according to traders.
"The current fall in the rupee is in line with all emerging
market currencies and we are no different," said a source with
direct knowledge of the Reserve Bank of India's exchange rate
policy.
"We are less worried as overall market conditions are
better, like fiscal condition is within control, current account
deficit is low, inflation is falling," the official said.
Along with the rouble rout, investors are waiting to see
what guidance the U.S. Federal Reserve gives later on Wednesday
on the timing of an eventual rise in U.S. interest rates, which
could draw yet more funds away from Asia and elsewhere.
Still, Asia's central banks are much better placed to deal
with exchange-rate pressures than they were during the currency
crisis in the late 1990s.
"The lessons have been learned," said Khoon Goh, a currency
strategist at ANZ Bank. "A lot of central banks have built up
foreign exchange reserves as an insurance policy."
This means they should be better able to weather capital
flight without resorting to capital controls. They have also put
in place currency swap arrangements, including the multilateral
Chiang Mai Initiative, to bolster currency defences.
"In Asia we coordinate in a way that we help each other,"
said Jacobs at Bank Indonesia. "In case the rupiah tumbled and
our forex reserves dropped, we could borrow using our bilateral
swaps or the Chiang Mai Initiative."
India remains outside the initiative, which covers the 10
members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)
plus China, Japan and South Korea. But the source with knowledge
of the Indian central bank's exchange rate policy hinted that it
might like to become a part of it.
"There are so many discussions going on for regional swap
lines. There is already a BRICs swap line," he said, referring
to a swap agreement in place between the world's biggest
emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India and China.
"(And) there is an ASEAN swap line which India may join."
