BRIEF-EPI Holdings announces appointment of executive director of company
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 13 New car sales in Russia fell 41.5 percent in April, year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Wednesday, after a 42.5 percent drop in March.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: