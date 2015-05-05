MOSCOW May 5 Russia's government is planning to introduce measures to reduce the risk of rouble volatility for foreign auto makers which have localised their production in the country, Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Auto makers asked the government to consider such measures late last year when the rouble fell sharply, but officials only started looking at the steps after U.S. carmaker General Motors Co scaled back its presence in the market in March.

GM said it would shut its Russian factory and wind down its Opel brand in the country.

The changes, which are being considered by the Economy Ministry, may be approved towards the end of the second quarter or early in the third quarter, Kommersant said.

The ministry was not immediately available for comment.

After several years of growth in excess of 10 percent, car sales in Russia have plunged on a weaker rouble, dampened by Western sanctions over Ukraine and a slide in oil prices.

New car sales in Russia fell by 42.5 percent in March, year-on-year.

Foreign auto makers working in Russia include U.S. auto maker Ford Motor Co, Germany's Volkswagen, France's Renault and Japan's Nissan Motor Co.