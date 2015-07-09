YEKATERINBURG, Russia, July 9 Russia's Industry
and Trade Ministry has revised its forecast for a decline in new
car sales this year to 25-30 percent from 25-50 percent,
minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.
Manturov told Reuters the revision was due to the
implementation of state support measures which included a car
scrappage scheme and car loans subsidies aimed at reviving
demand hit by the economic crisis.
Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in
Russia shrank 36.4 percent in the first half of 2015 to 782,094,
the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on
Wednesday. The AEB expects a 36 percent sales drop in 2015 as a
whole.
