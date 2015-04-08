BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 8 New car sales in Russia fell 42.5 percent in March, year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Wednesday, after a 38 percent decline the previous month. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.