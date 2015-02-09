* Car sales fall as crisis, sanctions hit Russia
By Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russian car sales could fall by
25-35 percent this year and sales of imported cars may slump by
55 percent, accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said on
Monday, underlining the impact of an economic crisis and a
rouble devaluation.
After the boom years for foreign car sales following the car
market in Russia has shrunk as the economy weakened under the
weight of lower oil prices and Western sanctions imposed on
Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.
Consumers have mostly put off large purchases, although in
December hundreds of Russians rushed to buy cars and other
durable goods to spend their rapidly devaluing roubles before
prices rose. The rouble fell more than 40 percent last year.
The Association of European Businesses, a lobby group, said
sales of cars and light commercial vehicles fell 24.4 percent in
January, year-on-year, after rising 2.4 percent in December.
"If December was a big party for many market participants,
then January is the equivalent to a bad hangover," said Joerg
Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers
Committee, saying that 2014 model year stocks were mostly sold.
"At the same time, responding to currency movements, prices
for the new model year have increased, much more than usual. The
price transformation of the market is something still in
process, so the headache will rather get worse before going away
eventually," he said in a statement.
Sweden's Volvo said on Friday it was halting production at
its plant in the city of Kaluga - the latest foreign firm to
show concern about the situation.
PwC said the geopolitical situation, the oil price, the
rouble rate, lending conditions and state support would be the
main factors influencing sales this year, which could reach 1.52
million to 1.75 million units, compared to 2.34 million in 2014.
Russian cars would suffer the least, falling 10 percent,
followed by foreign cars assembled in Russia, which would see a
33 percent fall. Imported cars would fall 55 percent next year,
PwC added, suggesting the rouble decline would encourage more
firms to localise their production in Russia.
Earlier this year, the AEB, a lobby group, said that
passenger car sales could drop more than 24 percent, with some
automakers seeing that forecast as optimistic.
