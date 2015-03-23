BRIEF-Jiangsu Huaxicun to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 5 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Pq6k6p Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
GORKI, Russia, March 23 Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry has proposed that around 25 billion roubles ($423.84 million) in additional state funds be spent to support the auto industry, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.
The funds could be used to subsidise interest on car loans, reduce the cost of leasing and finance additional purchases of trucks and commercial vehicles by state institutions, Medvedev said, adding that he supported the proposals.
($1 = 58.9850 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016