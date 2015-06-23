GM ceases operations in Venezuela after plant takeover
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
MOSCOW, June 23 Russian automaker Avtovaz resumed production at its car assembly lines on Tuesday after experiencing problems with the supply of auto parts, the company said.
Avtovaz said in a statement that its production lines restarted early on Tuesday after being suspended a day earlier. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DETROIT, May 2 General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, the top three automakers in the United States, on Tuesday all posted lower new vehicle sales in April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle for the auto industry is losing steam.