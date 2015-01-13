(Adds further comment)
BAKU Jan 13 Azerbaijan's central bank said on
Tuesday it had sold nearly $1.13 billion to support the national
currency in December after a wave of currency devaluations in
Russia and other former Soviet republics.
"The crisis in Russia and neighbouring countries that caused
the devaluation of their currencies had a negative psychological
effect on the Azeri currency market in December," the central
bank said in a statement.
"Demand for the dollar rose and the central bank intervened
with $1.127 billion. It helped to protect the stability of the
manat."
The bank said it had bought $1.27 billion in the first 11
months of 2014 to prevent the strengthening of the national
currency.
Azerbaijan has been less affected than other states by the
growing economic crisis in neighbouring Russia's as it has less
trade with its former Soviet master.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Elizabeth Piper)