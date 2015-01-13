(Adds further comment)

BAKU Jan 13 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Tuesday it had sold nearly $1.13 billion to support the national currency in December after a wave of currency devaluations in Russia and other former Soviet republics.

"The crisis in Russia and neighbouring countries that caused the devaluation of their currencies had a negative psychological effect on the Azeri currency market in December," the central bank said in a statement.

"Demand for the dollar rose and the central bank intervened with $1.127 billion. It helped to protect the stability of the manat."

The bank said it had bought $1.27 billion in the first 11 months of 2014 to prevent the strengthening of the national currency.

Azerbaijan has been less affected than other states by the growing economic crisis in neighbouring Russia's as it has less trade with its former Soviet master.