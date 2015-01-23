MOSCOW Jan 23 Russia may have to spend more
than $40 billion this year to avert a banking crisis, as the
growing likelihood of a sharp recession threatens to pile extra
costs on a sector suffering from Western sanctions over Ukraine
and a plunge in the rouble.
Russian banks are seeing a deterioration in their loan
quality, a rise in their risk management costs and increase in
their cost of funding, and banking executives and analysts
predict things are going to get worse.
This represents a major challenge to President Vladimir
Putin, who took power 15 years ago in the ashes of a crisis that
wiped out the financial system, and whose popularity partly
rests on his reputation for restoring stability.
"We expect a contraction in the number of small, medium and
large banks this year," Mikhail Zadornov, head of VTB 24, the
retail arm of No. 2 bank VTB, said on Thursday. "It
will be hard for all banks. The weakest will leave the market,"
he said.
Russia's central bank has already relaxed regulation of
banks, and the government has pledged support of more than 1.2
trillion roubles ($19 billion) this year after spending more
than 350 billion roubles in 2014. But analysts say this is a
fraction of what is needed.
The anti-crisis measures will significantly add to pressures
on Russia's international reserves and the budget, which is
already forecast to run a deficit of up to 3 percent of gross
domestic product this year, hurt most by a collapse in oil
prices which is withering the country's export revenues.
"To preserve the status quo, banks may need far more capital
than 1 trillion roubles," said Yaroslav Sovgyra, associate
managing director for Moody's ratings agency in Russia.
"One trillion would boost their capital (adequacy ratio) by
about 200 basis points. But on the other hand because of credit
losses you'll see a reduction in capital by roughly 500 basis
points."
One further problem is that the government's planned capital
injection comes with strings attached: Russian banks are being
asked to increase lending to core sectors of the economy by
around 12 percent. That could further stretch their capital.
SLIPPERY SLOPE
The government is soon to distribute up to 1 trillion
roubles of OFZ treasury bonds issued late last year to banks
including VTB, Gazprombank and Rosselkhozbank, all
state-controlled and under sanctions imposed by Western
countries to punish Russia for its involvement in Ukraine.
VTB and Gazprombank are also expected to receive money from
the National Wealth Fund, a sovereign fund originally intended
to support the pension system, of over 200 billion roubles.
Top bank Sberbank could also attract a
subordinated loan of up to 600 billion roubles from the central
bank, its main shareholder, or extend an existing loan from the
regulator. It has said it is too early to talk about a new loan
for now.
BNP Paribas estimates that Russian banks could need up to
2.7 trillion roubles ($42 billion) in additional capital to
support lending and absorb credit losses.
Such figures would amount to almost 20 percent of planned
federal budget expenditure this year.
Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said last week that
Russian banks would need to create about 3 trillion roubles of
provisions this year should oil prices average around $45 a
barrel.
Last month, the state spent 130 billion roubles to bail out
the first major bank to fall victim to the rouble crisis,
mid-sized lender Trust Bank, then ranked 15th biggest by retail
accounts and 32nd by assets.
"If banks from the top 30 get into trouble, the government
will have to save them at any price," said Armen Gasparyan, a
banking analyst at Renaissance Capital. "It would be very
painful for such a bank to go under, as it could spark a crisis
of confidence in which the population withdraws deposits en
masse and interbank lending rates spike."
Russian central bank deputy governor Mikhail Sukhov told
Reuters he did not expect a wave of banking insolvencies, but
that the current financial crisis could force those engaged in
high-risk financial operations to leave the market.
So far, the central bank says non-performing loans were just
3.8 percent of banking sector assets at the beginning of
December. But Moody's, which uses a different methodology, puts
them at 7.5 percent already and says they could roughly double
this year.
During the last financial crisis in 2008-2009, there was a
time lag before the proliferation of bad loans appeared on
balance sheets: at the start of 2009, they made up 3.8 percent
of Russian banks' loan portfolios, but a year later this figure
had risen to 9.6 percent.
($1 = 63.9000 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Jason Bush and Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Peter Graff)