(Adds detail, comments on provision requirements, profits)
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's Central Bank will take
measures next year to reduce banks' exposure to foreign
currencies, Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Wednesday.
The move comes after a drop in the rouble last year due to
weak oil prices while Western sanctions over Ukraine have
fuelled the cost of servicing banks' foreign currency
liabilities, including deposits.
"Next year we will be carrying out certain work to reduce
the foreign currency share in both liabilities and assets of
Russian banks," Pozdyshev said at a conference.
The share of foreign currency deposits in banks' overall
retail deposits stands at around 28 percent, he said without
elaborating on how the regulator would lower this further.
Pozdyshev also said the central bank did not plan to extend
relaxation of provisioning rules in 2016 and saw no serious
risks in the sector for the next several years.
The regulator introduced "forbearance measures" at the end
of 2014, relaxing rules governing how much loan-loss provisions
banks have to create for restructured loans and for ones made to
companies whose financial condition has deteriorated because of
sanctions.
It also set favourable exchange rates that banks could use
to value their foreign-currency assets to help them minimise the
amount of capital they would have to set aside against potential
losses.
"Next year banks will be able to form their reserves in
full," he said, adding their total profits next year would be
higher than in 2015.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Jack Stubbs and Richard Balmforth)