* Large private banks boost lending to strategic firms
* Govt gives support to formerly minor players
* Sanctions shut state lenders out of c.bank funding tools
* Private banks grow via acquisitions
By Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Aug 19 Four private banks with friendly
ties with the Kremlin are emerging as big winners from Russia's
economic crisis, helping out dollar-starved companies at a time
when large state lenders are hampered by Western sanctions.
The four, FC Otkritie, Promsvyazbank,
Credit Bank of Moscow and B&N Bank, were
relatively minor players only a few years ago.
Now they are major beneficiaries of a bank recapitalisation
plan and have used central bank foreign currency refinancing
tools to win business lending to state energy firms and others
needing to meet big overseas debt repayments.
By contrast, sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have closed
international capital markets to state lenders such as Sberbank
, VTB and Gazprombank and private ones owned
by allies of President Vladimir Putin such as Bank Rossiya.
The state banks are also unable to use foreign currency
refinancing tools from the central bank for more than 30 days
due to risks for Western clearing banks.
"Private banks are carving themselves out a position by
increasing lending to large industrial companies, whereas they
used to have to wait in a queue behind state banking giants,"
said Chris Weafer, senior partner at Macro Advisory consultancy.
"We are seeing the emergence of a new banking sector
post-crisis," said Weafer, a long-serving financial analyst
based in Moscow.
Otkritie, the only of the four lenders whose stock has been
listed for some time and is liquid, has seen its shares rise 25
percent in the past year versus an 18 percent rise in the
broader MICEX index.
Its assets, a reflection of its loan book, almost tripled to
2.7 trillion roubles ($41.3 billion) over the course of the year
leading up to the end of June, Promsvyazbank's assets rose by 30
percent to 1 trillion roubles, Credit Bank of Moscow's by 60
percent to 760 billion roubles and B&N Bank's more than doubled
to 570 billion roubles, data from Fitch Ratings showed.
Promsvyazbank said last year it had lent hundreds of
millions of dollars each to oil producer Lukoil,
energy giant Rosneft and potash producer Uralkali
around the time of the sanctions.
STATE-FRIENDLY
The private banks' growth is especially striking because
falling oil prices mean overall lending is contracting as the
economy shrinks at the fastest pace since the 2008/09 global
financial crisis.
"Large private banks have been used more and more as prime
channels to finance strategic sectors as the large state banks
have been sanctioned," said Vladimir Miklashevsky, trading
strategist and economist at Danske Bank.
They have shared in the spoils from a large-scale bank
recapitalisation programme costing the state over 800 billion
roubles that was agreed late last year.
Otkritie received 65 billion roubles of OFZ government bonds
in May, while Promsvyazbank got 30 billion roubles of the bonds
in August, Credit Bank of Moscow received around 20 billion
roubles of them in June and B&N Bank has been promised a further
9 billion roubles' worth, the banks and the government have
said.
Otkritie alone saw the amount it borrowed under repurchase
agreements (repos) with the central bank jump over eightfold to
695 billion roubles over the course of 2014, which allowed it in
turn to ramp up lending to clients.
The repos were used to help state oil major Rosneft, run by
a close ally of Putin, Igor Sechin, refinance large Western
debts at the end of last and start of this year, according to an
industry source and a banking source.
Anton Lopatin, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, said out of the
roughly $32 billion the central bank had lent to Russian banks
via forex repo operations, Otkritie owed about $18 billion.
Otkritie declined to reveal the size or limit of its
foreign-currency refinancing operations with the central bank or
comment on details of its lending to corporates, including
Rosneft. It said it was willing to lend in foreign currency
depending on its clients' financial condition.
Promsvyazbank and B&N Bank said they were prepared to lend
in hard currency to companies with a large share of export
revenue. Credit Bank of Moscow declined to comment.
With large debt repayments due from September, attention is
turning to how Russian firms will be able to cope given that
global capital markets remain frozen for them.
Analysts say private banks could once again help by giving
loans to those scrambling for foreign currency. "The main
criterion is that the bank should not be under sanctions and
friendly to the state," Lopatin from Fitch said.
CONSOLIDATORS
The new rising stars in the banking sector differ from banks
such as Bank Rossiya, which belong to some of the oldest and
closest allies of Putin, businessmen Yuri Kovalchuk and Nikolai
Shamalov. Bank Rossiya was referred to by the United States as
"the personal bank for senior officials of the Russian
Federation" when Washington imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014.
Oktritie Holding, which controls FC Otkritie, is co-owned by
several bankers and industrial groups, all seen as loyal to the
authorities but without particularly close ties with them.
They include bankers Vadim Belyayev and Ruben Aganbegyan,
oil tycoons Leonid Fedun and businessman Leonid Mamut. A 10
percent stake in Oktritie Holding belongs to state bank VTB.
Promsvyazbank is majority owned by long-established bankers
and brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, known for being close to
the Russian Orthodox church.
B&N Bank is co-owned by oil businessmen Mikhail Gutseriyev
and Mikhail Shishkhanov, while timber-to-sugar entrepreneur
Roman Avdeyev is an owner of Credit Bank of Moscow.
As private banks ramp up lending and receive government
support, they are also seeking to expand by snapping up rivals
in Russia's overcrowded banking market.
Promsvyazbank said this month it had agreed to buy control
in Vozrozhdenie, B&N Bank's shareholders are buying
control in MDM Bank, while the owner of Credit Bank of Moscow is
looking at buying into Uralsib.
The three targets were among the biggest private banks but
were weakened by the 2008/09 financial crisis, as well as the
current one.
($1 = 65.40 roubles)
(Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Philippa Fletcher)