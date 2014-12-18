(Adds detail, context on c.bank)
MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian banks could get a capital
boost of up to 1 trillion roubles ($17 billion) under a new law
being prepared by the government to support a sector suffering
from Western sanctions and an economic slowdown.
The potential capital boost comes after the central bank on
Wednesday eased regulation for the financial sector which is
reeling from a sharp slide in the rouble, down some 45
percent against the dollar this year.
Russia's largest state-owned banks, including Sberbank
and VTB, are under Western sanctions that
restrict their access to international capital markets, driving
up their cost of financing and hurting profitability.
The draft law published on the parliament's website would
allow for up to 1 trillion roubles to be invested in
subordinated loans, bonds and preferential shares of Russian
banks with the help of the Deposit Insurance Agency, the retail
deposit watchdog.
The draft law did not clarify which banks could benefit, but
a similar method of supporting banks was a backup option in the
2008/09 global financial crisis. Interfax news agency said the
State Duma, the lower house of parliament, would consider the
law on Dec 19.
The central bank on Wednesday unveiled a package of measures
to support banks, temporarily allowing banks to use a
third-quarter exchange rate to value their risk-weighted assets
and allowing them not to create loan-loss provisions for credits
to companies suffering due to sanctions over Ukraine.
The bank said the measures should stabilise the rouble,
whose slide has been accelerated by a sharp fall in oil prices
since the summer.
The government has already provided state support this year
in the form of additional capital to banks including VTB, as
their margins are hurt by higher central bank interest rates and
a spike in loan-loss provisions.
($1 = 58.4725 roubles)
