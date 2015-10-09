MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's economic crisis may be
pushing foreign banks to trim their exposure, but the country's
capacity to generate hefty earnings means it is likely to be a
priority market for many in future years.
Although dominated by lenders such as state-controlled
Sberbank and VTB, Russia's banking sector
has several large, established, foreign players, such as Italy's
UniCredit, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI),
France's Societe Generale, and Citigroup of the United States.
All arrived following the collapse of the Soviet Union and
they are now under pressure as the Russian economy slumps in the
wake of an oil price slide and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine conflict.
But bankers and analysts point to the disproportionately
large share of group profit RBI and UniCredit
make in Russia as evidence of why it can still be a
lucrative place to do business.
"Russia is a market with high margins. Foreign banks are
able to pay relatively small amounts on their deposits and
charge much higher rates on their loans," said Tom Adshead,
chief operating officer at Macro Advisory in Moscow.
At a time Western banks are finding it tougher to increase
returns in their home markets due to persistently low interest
rates and stiffer regulation, earnings in Russia have become an
important contributor to bottom lines for some.
For example, RBI earned about 55 percent of its 326 million
euro ($371 million) first-half net profit in Russia, despite
only having about 11 percent of its assets in the country.
Russia accounted for 12 percent of UniCredit's 1 billion
euro first-half profit even though it only has about 2 percent
of its assets in the country.
RBI's net interest margin in the first half was 5.6 percent
in Russia, whereas for Poland, where it has a similar amount of
assets, its margin was just 1.9 percent.
"If banks can manage their risks well, they can make good
money here," Adshead said.
Citi has a return on assets (ROA) of about 2.5 percent
in Russia compared with an ROA of 1 percent for the bank as a
whole, although Russia's contribution to its overall earnings is
slight given its far greater assets elsewhere.
Other banks, however, have found Russia harder to crack as a
succession of crises has left them with exposure to huge losses.
Several foreign investment banks rushed to close their
operations during Russia's 1998 financial crisis only to reopen
them later, while Spain's Santander and Britain's
Barclays pulled out of Russian retail banking in the
wake of the global financial crisis that started a decade later.
TESTING TIMES
Foreign banks' commitment to Russia has been further tested
since the economic slump accelerated. The oil price slide has
put Russia's budget under strain and the central bank does not
expect the economy to grow again until 2017.
The downturn means many domestic lenders are nursing heavy
losses as consumers and companies find it harder to repay loans.
Overdue retail loans rose to 7.9 percent of the total as of
Sept. 1, central bank data showed.
Anton Lopatin, a director at Fitch Ratings, said foreign
banks were in "wait-and-see mode".
Nordic lender Nordea Bank is a case in point.
It froze and then scaled back retail lending in Russia
earlier this year, while RBI's subsidiary suspended loans for
new cars and announced plans to close 21 branches in 2015.
Societe Generale, which is more exposed than
UniCredit and Citi to retail lending, recorded a 136 million
euro first-half loss in Russia, though its local divisions
contributed over 10 percent of group profit as recently as 2013.
Dmitry Olyunin, chief executive of SocGen's Rosbank, said
his bank would cut about 15 percent of its staff in 2015 and had
closed about 120 offices in the last 18 months.
"We want to make the cost of our business more manageable,"
he said, in comments sent by Rosbank's press service. "Our aim
is at least not to increase nominal expenses during the next
three years."
UniCredit's Russian business said it had optimised its
branch network in 2014 but now had no plans to cut the number of
branches, while Citi said it had no plans to cut staff.
"Russia continues to be an important piece of the global
economy," said Marc Luet, Citi's head of Russia and Central and
Eastern Europe.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
Analysts say foreign banks have been insulated from some of
the worst fallout from the crisis thanks to their moderate risk
appetite in Russia.
Their share of bad loans is below average while their
reputation as being low risk means Russians trust them with
their deposits, even when domestic banks sometimes offer better
rates of interest.
Unlike banks focused on investment banking, some of which
have retreated from Russia as fees from deal making have
collapsed, banks with large retail and corporate operations have
merely trimmed their local presence.
Retail lending at UniCredit, RBI, SocGen and Citi fell by an
average of 10 percent in Russia in the first eight months of the
year, though corporate lending rose at three of the four banks,
Fitch data show.
Foreign banks are also helped by having access to cheap
foreign currency funding, which means they are able to win
business lending in dollars and euros to large Russian firms.
Sergey Voronenko, associate director at Standard & Poor's
ratings agency, said: "This means they still have room for
manoeuvre".
($1 = 0.8798 euros)
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna, Maya
Nikolaeva in Paris, David Henry in New York and Francesca
Landini in Milan; editing by David Clarke)