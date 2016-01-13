(Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW Jan 13 The Russian state should consider further cutting its stakes in the country's two largest banks, Sberbank and VTB, to help capitalise the banking system, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.

The Russian government holds a 60.9 percent stake in VTB, while the central bank controls a 50 percent plus 1 share in Sberbank. The state has been gradually cutting its stakes in both, which together account for over 40 percent of Russia's banking assets.

"The banking system's capitalisation should be boosted," Ulyukayev told the annual Gaidar Forum in Moscow. "How can this be done at a time of budget restrictions and low demand for assets? I think we should return to the idea of privatisation of ... Sberbank and VTB," he said.

Such a plan may face problems. Alexei Moiseev, a deputy finance minister, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Wednesday that stakes in both might be hard to sell due to Western sanctions imposed on them over the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian government in late 2014 pledged aid totalling around 1 trillion roubles ($13 billion) to help the banking sector after the rouble fell sharply on weaker oil prices and Western sanctions, which limited external financing.

Oil prices were trading at around $31 per barrel on Wednesday, presenting a problem for the government which has based its budget this year on a price of $50 a barrel.

Sberbank has begun to test the scenario of an oil price of $25 per barrel, its Chief Executive German Gref said this week. That is at the lower end of various scenarios the Russian government is reported to be looking at.

The government, which wants to raise funds for the budget and to improve management, is already considering cutting its stakes in other major assets, including state oil firm Rosneft and shipping company Sovkomflot.

Ulyukayev, who has said low oil prices could last "for decades," said he saw another "major" risk to the economy if there was a large-scale shift to saving away from spending.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the same forum Russia would need to take hard decisions about government spending to prepare for a period of possibly prolonged low oil prices.

