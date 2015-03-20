MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's central bank expects the share of non-performing loans in banks' corporate loan portfolios to rise to around 7 percent this year, Mikhail Sukhov, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Friday.

"Our attention is increasingly on bad loans," Sukhov told a banking conference.

Last year, that share came to about 4.7 percent, he said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)