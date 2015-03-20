BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's central bank expects the share of non-performing loans in banks' corporate loan portfolios to rise to around 7 percent this year, Mikhail Sukhov, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Friday.
"Our attention is increasingly on bad loans," Sukhov told a banking conference.
Last year, that share came to about 4.7 percent, he said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres