MINSK Jan 5 The Belarus central bank said on
Monday it was lowering its official rate for the Belarussian
rouble versus the dollar by around 7 percent, its latest step to
defend the currency from the market turmoil affecting
neighbouring Russia.
The bank said it was reducing the currency's official rate
to 12,740 roubles per dollar starting on Jan. 6 from 11,900
roubles on Monday and had reduced to 10 percent the tax on
buying foreign currency that it had put in place because of
increased demand.
"These steps ... are to normalise the situation in the
financial sector of the Republic of Belarus," the bank said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, writing by Elizabeth
Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)