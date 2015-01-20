MINSK Jan 20 The Belarussian central bank said
on Tuesday it expected Belarus's rouble to weaken between 3 and
7 percent in 2015 against the dollar-euro-Russian rouble
currency basket depending on how an economic crisis in Russia
unfolds.
The extent of domestic rouble weakness will depend on "the
different dynamics of oil prices, the Russian rouble rate and
economic activity in main trading partners," it said.
The bank said it may revise its 2015 inflation forecast of
12 percent due to the currency devaluation and did not rule out
a key interest rate rise if inflation rises.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovksy; Writing in Kiev by Alessandra
Prentice; Editing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly)