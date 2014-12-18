BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MINSK Dec 18 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has demanded that Belarus's transactions with Russia be settled in dollars or euros because of the slump in the value of Russia's rouble, the official news agency Belta reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR