* Bombshell triggers slide in value of Belarussian sovereign
bonds
* Lukashenko later softens comment, seeks to reassure
bondholders
* Belarus economy has been hit by economic turmoil in Russia
* Finance ministry says no plans to restructure debt
(Reshapes with talk of refinancing, not restructuring)
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Jan 29 Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko spooked bond markets on Thursday by speaking of a
possible restructuring of $4 billion of Belarussian foreign debt
falling due this year, then softened his comments to refer only
to refinancing.
During a marathon news conference the veteran Belarussian
leader made the bombshell comment that Belarus might hold talks
to restructure its debts if it was struggling to repay them.
That triggered a fall of 27 cents to the dollar in the value of
Belarussian sovereign bonds.
But part way through his seven-hour press conference he
changed his script. With a sell-off still underway in Belarus's
foreign debt, he sought to reassure bondholders and spoke only
of a possible "refinancing".
Belarus's finance ministry also hurriedly stepped in to say
that the country had enough resources to fulfill its debt
obligations in 2015 and that it was not considering
restructuring.
The Minsk government was working with the National Bank to
attract resources for refinancing part of the debt, it said in a
statement. Refinancing means borrowing on the market to meet
debt obligations; restructuring means re-negotiating the terms,
rates and conditionality of a debt.
"Some bondholders are worrying that we are in a pre-default
situation. This doesn't mean anything," Lukashenko told an
annual briefing for the press, expanding on his initial comment.
"Refinancing would be good for us, but we envisage complete
financing of our debts in the budget ... Our bondholders should
not worry or find ways to sell them (bonds) cheap."
Earlier, giving the figure for foreign-currency debt
repayments due this year, Lukasheno had said: "If this becomes
difficult (to repay), we will hold talks about restructuring the
debt."
Belarus yield spreads over Treasuries widened 900 basis
points to 1,463 bps and its 2015 and 2018 bonds were sold off in
after his initial comment. The spread tightened after he
softened his comments but remained 7 percentage points wider
than it was at Wednesday's close, reflecting investor anxiety.
PRESSURING RUSSIA
The first reaction from analysts was that Lukashenko's
comments appeared aimed at pressuring Russia, whose giant
economy dominates Belarussian markets and whose own economic
turmoil has rebounded on its smaller neighbour this year.
"Possibly this is Lukashenko saying, 'We will walk away from
this club and even go over the other side unless you keep
financing us,' " said Greg Saichin, head of emerging debt at
Allianz Global Investors.
"The issue is whether he has the money or not. My impression
is he doesn't have the money for everything he needs, so he will
probably push Russia to give him the money."
Other commentators suggested Lukashenko might simply have
misspoken.
Lukashenko said Belarus would receive up to $1 billion of
further credit from Russia this year. That included $440 million
from the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union's anti-crisis fund
and a further $500 million that Russia had earmarked for Belarus
in its budget.
He gave no breakdown on the $4 billion due. Much of it is
due this year and owed to Russia. But the sum should also
include repayment of a $1 billion eurobond, with a coupon of
8.75 percent, due in August this year.
The Belarussian rouble has fallen more than a third since
mid-December, caught up in the economic turmoil in Russia. That
prompted Belarus to take emergency steps to defend the currency.
Belarus's $1 billion bond maturing August 2015 dropped by 27
cents and its January 2018 issue with $800 million outstanding
shed 26 cents, after Lukashenko's initial comment. The issues
traded at 65-70 cents to the dollar
, according to Tradeweb data.
At the same news conference, Lukashenko also raised the
spectre of the Ukrainian conflict spreading to Belarus,
re-asserted Belarus's independence and sought to reassure
Belarussians that he would continue to bring them stability
without upheaval.
Referring to the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, which has
cost more than 5,000 lives, he spoke of the need for greater
border protection. He said he could not imagine "that a Russian
man could come to Belarus to fight".
Mishandling of the economy by, say, introducing "shock
therapy" could lead to pitched battles in the streets of
Belarus, he said. "There could be 'Maidans'," he said, referring
to the street protests that ousted a Moscow-backed president in
Ukraine almost a year ago.
Lukashenko has ruled the country of 9.5 millions since 1994.
The United States once referred to as Europe's 'last dictator'
and he remains shunned by the West because of his autocratic
style at home.
On Thursday, he said that if he was "alive and healthy" he
would run again for president at the end of this year in what
will be his fifth term of office.
During his long rule, Lukashenko has frequently sought to
play off Russia against the West. He was quick to contradict
those who saw Belarus as "some sort of part of the Russian
world". But analysts say, despite occasional swipes at Moscow,
he rarely strays far enough in policy to anger the Kremlin.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by
Richard Balmforth)