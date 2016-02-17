* Russia planned $1 bln in OFZ bonds in yuan
* Russia wants to borrow $3 bln abroad in 2016
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Feb 17 Russia's Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday it may be easier for it to borrow this year on Western
markets than to raise debt in the Chinese yuan, indicating that
forming financial alliances with Beijing have proven more
difficult than anticipated.
Moscow said last year it was hoping to issue no less than $1
billion worth of the so-called OFZ bonds, which are the main
treasury bonds used to finance government borrowing on the
domestic market, in yuan in 2016.
Negotiations, however, have been difficult and on Wednesday
Storchak said that there are still unresolved issues that need
to be agreed with Chinese regulators.
"It's a long story," Storchak said, answering a question
from journalists on how probable it is for Russia to issue its
OFZ bonds in yuan this year.
"The chances that we will enter traditional markets are
higher ... than the Chinese."
HIGH QUALITY RETURN, COMPLICATED CHINA
Russia has not tapped foreign markets with a sovereign
issuance since 2013, with Western sanctions imposed in 2014
limiting access to financial markets for some of the country's
largest companies and also making borrowing prohibitively
expensive and difficult for the state.
Sanctions and a slump in oil prices, Russia's main export,
have slashed state revenues, threatening to leave a gaping hole
in the federal budget and forcing the government to seek
financing.
Storchak downplayed the need to raise foreign debt, saying
that Russia still has "safety cushions" to ensure the budget
deficit does not spiral out of control.
"We are not in a hurry anywhere," Storchak said. "We want a
high quality entrance onto the market, and not an entrance at
any price."
Russia is sitting on nearly $50 billion saved in a sovereign
fund, but some analysts have warned the fund may be depleted
already this year or in 2017.
Russia's budget for this year calls for borrowing of up to
$3 billion abroad.
Russia has also tried to woo Chinese investors onto its
domestic OFZ market. Talks on establishing a common depository
and clearing center that would made it logistically possible
have been going on for months.
On Wednesday, Sergei Moiseev, head of financial stability at
the central bank, said that "much depends on the will of the
Chinese leadership."
Eddie Astanin, chairman of Russia's National Settlement
Depository said that in April Russia and China will discuss a
"despoitory bridge" that would help both sides with investing
into each others' treasury bond.
(Additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe and Toby Chopra)