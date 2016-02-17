GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil spoils risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Wednesday that Russia has more chances to re-enter "traditional" foreign debt markets this year than issue treasury bonds denominated in the Chinese yuan.
"It's a long story," Storchak said, answering a question from journalists how on probable it is for Russia to issue its so-called OFZ bonds in yuan this year.
"The chances that we will enter traditional markets are higher ... than the Chinese." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
May 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.