ISTANBUL Feb 10 Russia needs to cut its budget
by an additional 600 billion roubles ($9.04 billion) in 2015,
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters at a G20 finance
ministers' meeting on Tuesday.
He said that the 600 billion was in addition to a 10 percent
cut that had already been discussed, covering all budget items
excluding defence, social security and debt servicing.
"This (10 percent cut) is not enough so we have to look
over a host of other measures this week and present (them) to
correct the budget," Siluanov said.
He said that the ministry would recommend scrapping
indexation of public sector wages and social security payments
to help cut spending.
