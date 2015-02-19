(Corrects size of Reserve Fund drawdown in 6th para)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Feb 19 Russia's budget deficit will rise
to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2015 despite more
than $20 billion in spending cuts, the country's RBC Daily
newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Finance Ministry plans.
The projections underscore the scale of budgetary problems
facing Russia as a result of the slump in global oil prices,
which has led to a sharp fall in projected tax revenues, and an
array of Western sanctions tied to the crisis in Ukraine.
The 2014 deficit came in at 0.5 percent of GDP, and the
original federal budget for this year, adopted in November,
forecast it would rise to just 0.6 percent in 2015. But this is
now being revised to reflect the worsening economic climate.
Ministers have already said that the new budget will assume
an average oil price of $50 per barrel this year compared with
the $100 per barrel that was initially envisaged -- meaning
major adjustments were inevitable.
Commenting on the RBC Daily report, which the paper said was
based on government sources, Finance Ministry spokeswoman
Svetlana Nikitina said that work on revising the budget was not
complete and that the ministry did not comment on interim plans.
Besides spending cuts, the government also plans to drain
almost half the money in its Reserve Fund this year -- some 2.7
trillion roubles ($43.5 billion) -- to help contain the deficit,
RBC said. The fund will be fully exhausted in 2016 if the oil
price remains at $50 per barrel, the newspaper reported.
The projected budget shortfall will come despite spending
cuts totalling some $21 billion, almost $7 billion more than
already agreed by the government, the paper said.
It said the approved cuts amounted to 909.1 billion roubles
resulting from across-the-board reductions in expenditure of 10
percent -- except in defence and social security, two areas that
have been ringfenced by President Vladimir Putin.
Additional cutbacks to slice a further 427.2 billion roubles
off spending have been put forward by the Finance Ministry, but
have yet to be approved, the paper added.
Almost half of this would come from the cancellation or
delay of state investment projects, with child benefits, public
sector pay and industrial subsidies also slated for cuts.
Despite the combined, 1.3 trillion roubles in proposed cuts,
total expenditure would only fall by 771 billion because of
unforeseen increases in other areas, notably pensions, which
have been indexed this year to rise in line with inflation.
Nikitina told Reuters the new budget plans would be based on
balancing the budget by 2017, a goal that Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov has said should be achieved, assuming an oil price of
$70 per barrel by then.
($1 = 61.8900 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Crispian Balmer)