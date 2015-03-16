By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, March 16 Russia has changed this year's
budget plans and now expects to spend 3.1 trillion roubles
($49.81 billion) from the country's Reserve Fund, according to
Finance Ministry data.
On Monday the government submitted the new budget to the
lower house of parliament, which may make some revisions but is
unlikely to substantially alter the plans.
Earlier this month the Finance Ministry had said that it
expected to use 3.7 trillion roubles from the Reserve Fund this
year, itself an upward revision from other recent projections.
The planned 3.1 trillion still represents a major drain on
the $77 billion Reserve Fund, the main resource for covering
budget shortfalls, implying that two thirds of this fund will
need to be used this year and leaving Russia vulnerable to
prolonged low oil prices.
The latest revisions left projections for revenues,
expenditures and the budget deficit little changed compared with
plans revealed earlier this month.
These plans envisage a 2.5 trillion rouble shortfall in
revenues compared with the 2015 budget adopted last autumn,
which is now being revised to reflect lower oil prices and
weaker economic growth.
Whereas the original budget assumed an average oil price of
$100 per barrel, the new budget assumes the oil price will
average $50.
Russia now envisages a deficit equivalent to 3.7 percent of
gross domestic product - up from 0.6 percent in the original
budget - with expenditures of 15.2 trillion roubles outstripping
revenues of 12.5 trillion roubles.
The projected drain on the Reserve Fund is around 400
billion roubles higher than the projected deficit because of the
need to pay off government debts.
Russia plans to raise 1 trillion roubles from domestic bond
issues in 2015, insufficient to cover around 1.4 trillion
roubles in government liabilities that fall due, including 821
billion roubles in domestic bond redemptions, the data showed.
The Finance Ministry provided the following figures:
In trillion roubles
Old budget New budget
Expenditures 15.513 15.215
Revenues 15.082 12.540
Deficit -0.431 -2.675
Balance pct/GDP -0.6 -3.7
Deficit financing:
Reserve Fund 0 3.074
National Wealth Fund 0.02 0.02
Other sources (domestic) 0.348 -0.069
Other sources (foreign) 0.063 -0.350
($1 = 62.2330 roubles)
