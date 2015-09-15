MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday it had found food-safety violations at two Burger King restaurants in Moscow.

The watchdog also found other breaches of technical rules in many other Burger King restaurants in Moscow, its Moscow branch added in a statement on its website.

Rospotrebnadzor said it had fined Burger King a total of 15.4 million roubles ($230,031).

($1 = 66.9475 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Polina Devitt)