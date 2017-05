MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday capital outflows were expected to ease to $15 billion in the second quarter from $32.6 billion in January-March.

Siluanov also said full-year capital outflows were seen at around $90 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)