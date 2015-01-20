MILAN Jan 20 Italian fashion group Roberto
Cavalli expects its Russian revenue to drop by around a fifth
this year because of the country's financial woes, its chief
executive said on Tuesday, adding that a stronger dollar would
help to offset the hit.
The Florentine group famous for its animal prints achieved a
slight rise in revenue last year, CEO Daniele Corvasce said,
while warning of the impact of the situation in Russia, the
currency of which lost more than 40 percent against the dollar
last year.
"We estimated it could cut (Russian) revenues by around 20
percent in 2015, but the stronger dollar should help make up for
it," Corvasce said.
The company's sales totalled 201 million euros ($232.8
million) in 2013.
Corvasce also said that talks to sell a majority stake to
Italian private equity fund Clessidra were proceeding well. The
two parties began talks in December and said they have until
March to reach an agreement.
"Everything is going according to schedule. At present I
don't anticipate any surprises," Corvasce told reporters before
the brand showcased its Autumn/Winter 2015 men's collection,
featuring fur coats and leather trousers.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation
(EBITDA) fell last year because of one-off items linked to
problems at some garment makers that produced clothes for the
brand. However, Corvasce said the figure was in line with 2013
after excluding extraordinary items.
Cavalli does not disclose a breakdown of revenues by
country. Corvasce said the company had four shops in Russia in a
joint-venture with a local partner and also sold its goods in
multibrand stores.
It is set to open its tenth U.S. store in Houston this year,
he added.
($1 = 0.8633 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Goodman)