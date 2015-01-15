MOSCOW Jan 15 The Russian Central Bank's First Deputy Governor Alexei Simanovsky said on Thursday it would be advisable to consider creating a bank that would buy bad loans from banks with significant non-performing assets.

"As a whole, it is advisable to start (discussing the idea). Not because I see any traumatic consequences in the near term, but because it is rational," Simanovsky told an economic conference. "I see it as sensible." (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)